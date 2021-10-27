The No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the sixth-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the first-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Nittany Lions are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in all seven games this season.

Penn State's games have yet to go over 59.5 points this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16.7 points lower than the two team's combined 76.2 points per game average.

The 33.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 26.2 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 63.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Buckeyes put up 34.6 more points per game (49.3) than the Nittany Lions surrender (14.7).

When Ohio State records more than 14.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 559.3 yards per game, 234.9 more yards than the 324.4 the Nittany Lions give up per matchup.

In games that Ohio State churns out over 324.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (13).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Nittany Lions put up 8.3 more points per game (26.9) than the Buckeyes surrender (18.6).

When Penn State records more than 18.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions average 23.5 more yards per game (373.9) than the Buckeyes give up (350.4).

When Penn State picks up over 350.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats