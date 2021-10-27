Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Texas Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.
- The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 9.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.3 points above the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Sooners have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Sooners put up 41.8 points per game, 11.2 more than the Red Raiders surrender per outing (30.6).
- Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.
- The Sooners average 469 yards per game, 83.6 more yards than the 385.4 the Red Raiders give up per outing.
- Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team picks up over 385.4 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech is 4-3-1 against the spread this year.
- Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This season the Red Raiders average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).
- When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders average 437.9 yards per game, 55.3 more yards than the 382.6 the Sooners allow.
- When Texas Tech churns out more than 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Sooners have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas Tech
41.8
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
469
Avg. Total Yards
437.9
382.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
8
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
10