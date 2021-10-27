October 27, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 19.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 66.5.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 66.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Texas Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 9.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 11.3 points above the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Sooners games have an average total of 62.8 points this season, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 6.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Oklahoma has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Sooners have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Sooners put up 41.8 points per game, 11.2 more than the Red Raiders surrender per outing (30.6).
  • Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.
  • The Sooners average 469 yards per game, 83.6 more yards than the 385.4 the Red Raiders give up per outing.
  • Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team picks up over 385.4 yards.
  • The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).
  • Texas Tech is 4-3-1 against the spread this year.
  • Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • This season the Red Raiders average 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Sooners give up (24.6).
  • When Texas Tech puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Red Raiders average 437.9 yards per game, 55.3 more yards than the 382.6 the Sooners allow.
  • When Texas Tech churns out more than 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Sooners have forced (12).
Season Stats

OklahomaStatsTexas Tech

41.8

Avg. Points Scored

34.3

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

30.6

469

Avg. Total Yards

437.9

382.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

385.4

8

Giveaways

13

12

Takeaways

10