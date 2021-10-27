October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 rivals at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kansas is a 30.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points only one time this season.
  • So far this season, 83.3% of Kansas' games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 11.2 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 58.4 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 5-1-0 this year.
  • Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Cowboys average 25.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per outing (42.1).
  • The Cowboys collect 96 fewer yards per game (376.3), than the Jayhawks give up per outing (472.3).
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
  • Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Kansas' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • This season the Jayhawks average just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys give up (20.1).
  • When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Jayhawks collect only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up per contest (316.7).
  • In games that Kansas piles up more than 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Oklahoma StateStatsKansas

25.7

Avg. Points Scored

17.6

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

42.1

376.3

Avg. Total Yards

334.3

316.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

472.3

9

Giveaways

7

8

Takeaways

8