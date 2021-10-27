The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 rivals at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kansas is a 30.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points only one time this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of Kansas' games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 11.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.4 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 5-1-0 this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys average 25.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per outing (42.1).

The Cowboys collect 96 fewer yards per game (376.3), than the Jayhawks give up per outing (472.3).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This season the Jayhawks average just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys give up (20.1).

When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks collect only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up per contest (316.7).

In games that Kansas piles up more than 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats