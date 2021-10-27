Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points only one time this season.
- So far this season, 83.3% of Kansas' games (5/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The two teams combine to score 43.3 points per game, 11.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.2 points per game, 7.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.4 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 5-1-0 this year.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cowboys average 25.7 points per game, 16.4 fewer than the Jayhawks surrender per outing (42.1).
- The Cowboys collect 96 fewer yards per game (376.3), than the Jayhawks give up per outing (472.3).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This season the Jayhawks average just 2.5 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Cowboys give up (20.1).
- When Kansas puts up more than 20.1 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks collect only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up per contest (316.7).
- In games that Kansas piles up more than 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- This year the Jayhawks have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
42.1
376.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.3
316.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.3
9
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
8