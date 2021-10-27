October 27, 2021
BETTING
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 opponents meet when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 24 points. The game has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.
  • Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 49 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 47.7 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
  • Oregon has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24 points or more.
  • Oregon's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • This year, the Ducks put up 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (20.7).
  • Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.7 points.
  • The Ducks collect 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes allow per contest.
  • Oregon is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 376.6 yards.
  • The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • Colorado's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • This season the Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks give up (22.4).
  • When Colorado scores more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per contest (399.9).
  • The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

OregonStatsColorado

33.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

22.4

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

425.3

Avg. Total Yards

238.1

399.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

376.6

7

Giveaways

6

16

Takeaways

5