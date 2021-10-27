Publish date:
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 47.7 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Ducks put up 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (20.7).
- Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.7 points.
- The Ducks collect 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes allow per contest.
- Oregon is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 376.6 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- This season the Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks give up (22.4).
- When Colorado scores more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per contest (399.9).
- The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
238.1
399.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.6
7
Giveaways
6
16
Takeaways
5