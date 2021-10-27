Pac-12 opponents meet when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is favored by 24 points. The game has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in six of seven games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 49 total in this game is 1.3 points above the 47.7 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Ducks put up 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (20.7).

Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.7 points.

The Ducks collect 425.3 yards per game, 48.7 more yards than the 376.6 the Buffaloes allow per contest.

Oregon is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up over 376.6 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This season the Buffaloes average 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks give up (22.4).

When Colorado scores more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes rack up 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per contest (399.9).

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .

