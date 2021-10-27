Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is three points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 48.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oregon State is 5-2-0 this season.
- The Beavers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Beavers score 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.6).
- When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Beavers rack up 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (364.9).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 364.9 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Golden Bears put up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the Beavers allow.
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.
- The Golden Bears average only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up per matchup (391.7).
- When Cal totals over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Cal
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
23.4
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.6
445.6
Avg. Total Yards
410.9
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.9
10
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
9