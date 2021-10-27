Oddsmakers expect a close game between Pac-12 rivals when the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Cal is a 1.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 55.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is three points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 48.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oregon State is 5-2-0 this season.

The Beavers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more so far this season.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Beavers score 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears surrender (23.6).

When Oregon State scores more than 23.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Beavers rack up 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (364.9).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 364.9 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Golden Bears put up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the Beavers allow.

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Golden Bears average only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up per matchup (391.7).

When Cal totals over 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats