October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-7) are an underdog by 3.5 points as they look to end a seven-game skid in a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under for the contest is set at 48.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 7.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 50.0, 1.5 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions allow (28.6).
  • When Philadelphia records more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7) than the Lions give up per contest (383).
  • In games that Philadelphia totals more than 383 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Lions.
  • In Detroit's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (26.4).
  • The Lions rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up (359.1).
  • In games that Detroit amasses over 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • Detroit has hit the over once in three home games this season.
  • The average total in Lions home games this season is 47.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in four road games, Philadelphia has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.