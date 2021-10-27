The Detroit Lions (0-7) are an underdog by 3.5 points as they look to end a seven-game skid in a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under for the contest is set at 48.5.

Odds for Eagles vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 7.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 50.0, 1.5 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions allow (28.6).

When Philadelphia records more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7) than the Lions give up per contest (383).

In games that Philadelphia totals more than 383 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Lions have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (26.4).

The Lions rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up (359.1).

In games that Detroit amasses over 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

Detroit has hit the over once in three home games this season.

The average total in Lions home games this season is 47.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.

This year, in four road games, Philadelphia has hit the over twice.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).

