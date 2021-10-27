Publish date:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Eagles vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Detroit's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 7.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Eagles games this season is 50.0, 1.5 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Philadelphia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Eagles score 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions allow (28.6).
- When Philadelphia records more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (347.7) than the Lions give up per contest (383).
- In games that Philadelphia totals more than 383 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
Lions stats and trends
- In Detroit's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Lions have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Lions average 18.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer than the Eagles surrender (26.4).
- The Lions rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles give up (359.1).
- In games that Detroit amasses over 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This season the Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Eagles' takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- Detroit has hit the over once in three home games this season.
- The average total in Lions home games this season is 47.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
- Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.
- This year, in four road games, Philadelphia has hit the over twice.
- This season, Eagles away games average 48.8 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (48.5).
