Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- Saturday's total is 16.4 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 11.4 points above the 49.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Pittsburgh has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Panthers put up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (30).
- When Pittsburgh records more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 520.9 yards per game, 130.8 more yards than the 390.1 the Hurricanes allow per contest.
- Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 390.1 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers give up (19.6).
- Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.
- In games that Miami churns out more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Miami
45.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30
520.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.3
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.1
6
Giveaways
10
11
Takeaways
5