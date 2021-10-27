October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's seventh-ranked passing offense, take on the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) and their 22nd-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are 9-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is set at 61.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in four of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
  • Saturday's total is 16.4 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 11.4 points above the 49.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Pittsburgh is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers put up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (30).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 520.9 yards per game, 130.8 more yards than the 390.1 the Hurricanes allow per contest.
  • Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 390.1 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
  • Miami is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
  • Miami's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers give up (19.6).
  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes collect 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.
  • In games that Miami churns out more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

PittsburghStatsMiami

45.3

Avg. Points Scored

32.1

19.6

Avg. Points Allowed

30

520.9

Avg. Total Yards

433.3

318.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

390.1

6

Giveaways

10

11

Takeaways

5