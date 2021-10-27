The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's seventh-ranked passing offense, take on the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) and their 22nd-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are 9-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is set at 61.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

Saturday's total is 16.4 points lower than the two team's combined 77.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.4 points above the 49.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 15.3 more points per game (45.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (30).

When Pittsburgh records more than 30 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 520.9 yards per game, 130.8 more yards than the 390.1 the Hurricanes allow per contest.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 390.1 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Miami's games this season have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes put up 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers give up (19.6).

Miami is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.

The Hurricanes collect 433.3 yards per game, 114.6 more yards than the 318.7 the Panthers give up.

In games that Miami churns out more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats