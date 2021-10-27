The Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at Rice Stadium. North Texas is a 2.5-point underdog. The point total is 57 for the outing.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have scored at least 57 points only twice this season.

In 50% of North Texas' games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 16 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.4 points per game, 15.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Owls games this season is 49.9, 7.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .

The 65.8 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 8.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Rice's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Owls put up 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).

The Owls average 313.9 yards per game, 107.2 fewer yards than the 421.1 the Mean Green allow per outing.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (11) this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Mean Green have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Mean Green score 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls give up (37.4).

The Mean Green rack up 420.6 yards per game, only 18.4 fewer than the 439 the Owls give up.

North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 439 yards.

This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

