Publish date:
Rice vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rice vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have scored at least 57 points only twice this season.
- In 50% of North Texas' games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 16 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.4 points per game, 15.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Owls games this season is 49.9, 7.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57 .
- The 65.8 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 8.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Owls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Rice's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Owls put up 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).
- The Owls average 313.9 yards per game, 107.2 fewer yards than the 421.1 the Mean Green allow per outing.
- The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (11) this season.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Mean Green have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Mean Green score 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls give up (37.4).
- The Mean Green rack up 420.6 yards per game, only 18.4 fewer than the 439 the Owls give up.
- North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 439 yards.
- This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|North Texas
18
Avg. Points Scored
23
37.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35
313.9
Avg. Total Yards
420.6
439
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.1
14
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
11