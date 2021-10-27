The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) take the No.7 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 22 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Aztecs are only 1-point favorites. The point total for the contest is set at 45.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

In 87.5% of Fresno State's games this season (7/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.

The two teams combine to average 66.6 points per game, 21.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.4 points above the 36.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.3 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 61.2 points, 16.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Aztecs put up 31 points per game, 10.1 more than the Bulldogs allow per outing (20.9).

When San Diego State scores more than 20.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aztecs rack up just 7.2 fewer yards per game (331.4), than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (338.6).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 338.6 yards.

The Aztecs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 15 takeaways .

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Bulldogs have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Bulldogs score 19.9 more points per game (35.6) than the Aztecs allow (15.7).

When Fresno State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 200.5 more yards per game (479.6) than the Aztecs give up (279.1).

In games that Fresno State churns out over 279.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Aztecs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats