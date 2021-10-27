Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Bears
49ers stats and trends
- So far this season San Francisco has one win against the spread.
- The 49ers have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- This year, the 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears allow (23.1).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
- The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears allow per outing (341.9).
- When San Francisco totals more than 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Bears have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Bears average 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).
- The Bears collect 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up per contest (324.0).
- This year the Bears have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the 49ers' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
- This season, in three home games, Chicago has not gone over the total.
- San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- In three road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total once.
