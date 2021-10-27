Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) a reasonable chance to halt their four-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

49ers stats and trends

So far this season San Francisco has one win against the spread.

The 49ers have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears allow (23.1).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears allow per outing (341.9).

When San Francisco totals more than 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Bears have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Bears average 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).

The Bears collect 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up per contest (324.0).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the 49ers' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

This season, in three home games, Chicago has not gone over the total.

San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three road games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total once.

