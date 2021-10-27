The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point favorites when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) in conference action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. The contest has a 41-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

In 50% of Wyoming's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 41.

Saturday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 42.5 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.9 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 11.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 7.6 more than the set total in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 3-5-0 this season.

This season, the Spartans have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Spartans rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).

When San Jose State records more than 21.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (311.1).

When San Jose State picks up more than 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Cowboys' takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Jose State at SISportsbook.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys average just 0.7 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Spartans allow (22.8).

When Wyoming records more than 22.8 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys average 322.1 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 349 the Spartans allow.

When Wyoming amasses more than 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Spartans' takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats