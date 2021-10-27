Publish date:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Jacksonville's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 8.3 points fewer than the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
Seahawks stats and trends
- In Seattle's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
- The Seahawks put up 21.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Jaguars give up per matchup (28.7).
- The Seahawks average 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Jaguars allow per contest (412.2).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Jaguars score 19.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Seahawks give up (23.1).
- The Jaguars average 58.7 fewer yards per game (356) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (414.7).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (7).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Seattle has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
- Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this season.
- The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
- Jaguars away games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
