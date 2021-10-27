The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 31, 2021. An over/under of 43.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.3 points fewer than the 51.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 47.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Seahawks put up 21.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Jaguars give up per matchup (28.7).

The Seahawks average 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Jaguars allow per contest (412.2).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Jaguars score 19.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Seahawks give up (23.1).

The Jaguars average 58.7 fewer yards per game (356) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (414.7).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (7).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Seattle has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this season.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Jaguars away games this season average 45.8 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

