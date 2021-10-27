The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Arkansas State is a 9-point underdog. The over/under is set at 66.5 points for the contest.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points just one time this season.

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is eight points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.4 points above the 66.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Jaguars games have an average total of 50.4 points this season, 16.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 0.1 points above the 66.4 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9 points or more in three chances.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This year, the Jaguars put up 15.1 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Red Wolves give up (44).

The Jaguars rack up 184.7 fewer yards per game (393.9) than the Red Wolves give up per contest (578.6).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Red Wolves have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas State is 3-3-0 this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 9 points or more (in four chances).

Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Red Wolves score 7.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Jaguars allow (22.1).

When Arkansas State records more than 22.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Red Wolves collect 434.3 yards per game, 99 more yards than the 335.3 the Jaguars allow.

In games that Arkansas State totals over 335.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Red Wolves have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (13).

Season Stats