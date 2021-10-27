Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Pac-12 rivals when the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Washington is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 48 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Stanford's games this season have gone over 48 points five of seven times.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 1.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

Cardinal games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, four more than the set total in this contest.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Stanford is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).

When Stanford scores more than 19.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal rack up only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7) than the Huskies give up per matchup (333.4).

Stanford is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 333.4 yards.

This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread one time this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Huskies score 4.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Cardinal allow (28).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 28 points.

The Huskies collect 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal allow (405.4).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats