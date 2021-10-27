Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford's games this season have gone over 48 points five of seven times.
- In 50% of Washington's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 1.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.3 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
- Cardinal games this season feature an average total of 54.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, four more than the set total in this contest.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Stanford is 3-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Stanford's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies surrender (19.7).
- When Stanford scores more than 19.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal rack up only 18.3 more yards per game (351.7) than the Huskies give up per matchup (333.4).
- Stanford is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 333.4 yards.
- This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Huskies score 4.9 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Cardinal allow (28).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 28 points.
- The Huskies collect 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal allow (405.4).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.1
28
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
351.7
Avg. Total Yards
349.7
405.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.4
7
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
10