October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

A pair of the nation's top pass defenses square off when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6-point favorites. The point total is set at 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

  • Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
  • Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Orange and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Syracuse has seven wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.
  • Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).
  • Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.7 points.
  • The Orange average 422.3 yards per game, 77.9 more yards than the 344.4 the Eagles allow per contest.
  • When Syracuse amasses more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook.
  • In Boston College's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.
  • Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Eagles score 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).
  • Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 24.6 points.
  • The Eagles average 368.7 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 325 the Orange give up.
  • When Boston College amasses more than 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

SyracuseStatsBoston College

30.5

Avg. Points Scored

28.4

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

422.3

Avg. Total Yards

368.7

325

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

344.4

8

Giveaways

11

6

Takeaways

11