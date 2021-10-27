Publish date:
Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Orange and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has seven wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).
- Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.7 points.
- The Orange average 422.3 yards per game, 77.9 more yards than the 344.4 the Eagles allow per contest.
- When Syracuse amasses more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- In Boston College's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Eagles score 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 24.6 points.
- The Eagles average 368.7 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 325 the Orange give up.
- When Boston College amasses more than 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Syracuse
|Stats
|Boston College
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
422.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.7
325
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.4
8
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11