A pair of the nation's top pass defenses square off when the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 25th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 22 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6-point favorites. The point total is set at 50.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Orange and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 3.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has seven wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Orange put up 30.5 points per game, 9.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (20.7).

Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.7 points.

The Orange average 422.3 yards per game, 77.9 more yards than the 344.4 the Eagles allow per contest.

When Syracuse amasses more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Syracuse at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Eagles score 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange give up (24.6).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles average 368.7 yards per game, 43.7 more yards than the 325 the Orange give up.

When Boston College amasses more than 325 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats