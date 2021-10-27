Oddsmakers give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 5.5 points in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The total is 50 points for this matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50 points five of seven times.

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-4-0 this season.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Buccaneers put up 33.3 points per game, 16.5 more than the Saints give up per outing (16.8).

Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).

When Tampa Bay picks up more than 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have seven giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Saints put up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 21 points.

The Saints average 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (332.1).

In games that New Orleans picks up over 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

At home, as 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Saints home games average 45.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three away games this year.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 52.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (50).

