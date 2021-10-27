Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50 points five of seven times.
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in one game this season.
- Sunday's total is 6.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 37.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 0.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 5.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Buccaneers put up 33.3 points per game, 16.5 more than the Saints give up per outing (16.8).
- Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).
- When Tampa Bay picks up more than 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have seven giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Saints stats and trends
- In New Orleans' six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- New Orleans' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Saints put up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 21 points.
- The Saints average 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (332.1).
- In games that New Orleans picks up over 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Saints have turned the ball over six times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (14).
Home and road insights
- At home, as 5.5-point underdogs or greater, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Saints home games average 45.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).
- Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, in away games.
- The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) away from home as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over once in three away games this year.
- The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 52.3 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (50).
