Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in all six games this season.
- Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 64.3 points per game, 17.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 10.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of six opportunities.
- The Golden Hurricane average 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen allow (31.9).
- Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane average 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (355.6).
- In games that Tulsa amasses more than 355.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 11 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Navy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Midshipmen score 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).
- The Midshipmen average 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane allow (409.4).
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Navy
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.9
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
457.1
Avg. Total Yards
280.3
409.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
355.6
12
Giveaways
7
10
Takeaways
9