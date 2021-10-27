The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4, 0-0 AAC) are 11-point favorites when they host the Navy Midshipmen (1-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 47.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in all six games this season.

Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 64.3 points per game, 17.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 57.7 points, a number 10.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-3-0 this season.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of six opportunities.

The Golden Hurricane average 6.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Midshipmen allow (31.9).

Tulsa is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 101.5 more yards per game (457.1) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (355.6).

In games that Tulsa amasses more than 355.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (9).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Midshipmen have been underdogs by 11 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Navy's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Midshipmen score 14.5 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Golden Hurricane allow (32.4).

The Midshipmen average 129.1 fewer yards per game (280.3) than the Golden Hurricane allow (409.4).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Golden Hurricane have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats