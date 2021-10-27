AAC rivals square off when the UCF Knights (4-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (3-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. UCF is favored by 10.5 points. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Temple's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.0 points lower than the 62.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 63.1 points per game in 2021, 11.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 3.3 points below the 54.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Knights put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls allow (33.9).

When UCF scores more than 33.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights rack up 419.4 yards per game, 43.1 more yards than the 376.3 the Owls give up per contest.

When UCF amasses over 376.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

So far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Owls score 6.6 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Knights surrender (28.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.

The Owls average 45.9 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Knights allow (371.0).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 371.0 yards.

This year the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats