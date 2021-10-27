Publish date:
UCF vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Temple's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to average 54.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.0 points lower than the 62.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 63.1 points per game in 2021, 11.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.5-point over/under for this game is 3.3 points below the 54.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Knights put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (32.7) than the Owls allow (33.9).
- When UCF scores more than 33.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Knights rack up 419.4 yards per game, 43.1 more yards than the 376.3 the Owls give up per contest.
- When UCF amasses over 376.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (7).
Temple Stats and Trends
- So far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Owls score 6.6 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Knights surrender (28.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.
- The Owls average 45.9 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Knights allow (371.0).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 371.0 yards.
- This year the Owls have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Temple
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
419.4
Avg. Total Yards
325.1
371.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.3
10
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
7