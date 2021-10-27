The USC Trojans (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will test their 13th-ranked passing attack against the Arizona Wildcats (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12), who have the No. 13 passing defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Trojans are heavily favored by 21 points in the outing. The point total for the game is set at 56.5.

Odds for USC vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 56.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 12.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.8 points fewer than the 58.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.

The 56.5 total in this game is 4.4 points above the 52.1 average total in Wildcats games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

USC's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Trojans put up 29.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per matchup the Wildcats surrender.

USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Trojans collect 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (362.3).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 362.3 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 21 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans give up (27.9).

The Wildcats average 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans allow per matchup (382.3).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 382.3 yards.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).

Season Stats