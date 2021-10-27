Publish date:
USC vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for USC vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 56.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 12.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 1.8 points fewer than the 58.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's total of 56.5.
- The 56.5 total in this game is 4.4 points above the 52.1 average total in Wildcats games this season.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Trojans put up 29.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per matchup the Wildcats surrender.
- USC is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Trojans collect 82.4 more yards per game (444.7) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (362.3).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 362.3 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over eight more times (13 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 21 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Wildcats average 13.6 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Trojans give up (27.9).
- The Wildcats average 43.2 fewer yards per game (339.1) than the Trojans allow per matchup (382.3).
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 382.3 yards.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Trojans' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Arizona
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
444.7
Avg. Total Yards
339.1
382.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.3
13
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
5