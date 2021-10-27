Publish date:
Utah State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points just two times this year.
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 60.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Aggies games have an average total of 61.4 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63.9 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Aggies score 3.2 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.8).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.
- The Aggies average only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (448.3).
- Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 448.3 yards.
- This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, seven fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (18).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies allow (28.7).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies give up per contest (445.7).
- When Hawaii amasses over 445.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Aggies' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Hawaii
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
29
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
464.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.5
445.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
11
Giveaways
19
10
Takeaways
18