Oddsmakers give the Utah State Aggies (5-2, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is favored by 5.5 points. The contest's over/under is 65.

Odds for Utah State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Utah State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points just two times this year.

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 57.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 60.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aggies games have an average total of 61.4 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.9 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Aggies score 3.2 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Aggies average only 16.4 more yards per game (464.7) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per contest (448.3).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 448.3 yards.

This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, seven fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (18).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.3 more points per game (29) than the Aggies allow (28.7).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 23.2 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Aggies give up per contest (445.7).

When Hawaii amasses over 445.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Aggies' takeaways (10).

Season Stats