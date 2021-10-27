Publish date:
Utah vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.
- In 50% of UCLA's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- The two teams combine to score 65.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 61.8 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins allow (26.3).
- Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
- The Utes rack up 23.1 more yards per game (408.9) than the Bruins give up per contest (385.8).
- In games that Utah totals over 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Bruins have forced (14).
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- UCLA's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Bruins average 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes surrender (25.4).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.
- The Bruins average 52 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes give up (364.3).
- When UCLA piles up over 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|UCLA
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.3
408.9
Avg. Total Yards
416.3
364.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.8
10
Giveaways
8
9
Takeaways
14