The Utah Utes (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The over/under for the game is set at 60.5.

Odds for Utah vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

In 50% of UCLA's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The two teams combine to score 65.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 51.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.5-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 61.8 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has covered the spread twice this year.

The Utes have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Utes put up 5.6 more points per game (31.9) than the Bruins allow (26.3).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Utes rack up 23.1 more yards per game (408.9) than the Bruins give up per contest (385.8).

In games that Utah totals over 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Bruins have forced (14).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

UCLA's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bruins average 7.9 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes surrender (25.4).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Bruins average 52 more yards per game (416.3) than the Utes give up (364.3).

When UCLA piles up over 364.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats