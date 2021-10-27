The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC foes at Truist Field. Duke is a 16.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 70.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in three of seven games this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 70 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 12.1 points greater than the 57.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Demon Deacons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Demon Deacons score 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).

Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.6 points.

The Demon Deacons average 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (443.3).

In games that Wake Forest amasses over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Blue Devils score 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Blue Devils collect 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (437.4).

In games that Duke picks up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats