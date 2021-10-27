October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC foes at Truist Field. Duke is a 16.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 70.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 70 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 12.1 points greater than the 57.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Wake Forest's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Demon Deacons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Demon Deacons score 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).
  • Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.6 points.
  • The Demon Deacons average 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (443.3).
  • In games that Wake Forest amasses over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
  • Duke is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Blue Devils score 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Blue Devils collect 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (437.4).
  • In games that Duke picks up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Wake ForestStatsDuke

43.1

Avg. Points Scored

27

26.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

469.6

Avg. Total Yards

472.3

437.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

443.3

6

Giveaways

14

16

Takeaways

10