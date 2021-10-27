Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 70 points in three of seven games this season.
- Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 70 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.1 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 12.1 points greater than the 57.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Demon Deacons games have an average total of 61.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Blue Devils games this season is 9.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- In Wake Forest's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Demon Deacons score 11.5 more points per game (43.1) than the Blue Devils allow (31.6).
- Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.6 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 26.3 more yards per game (469.6) than the Blue Devils allow per outing (443.3).
- In games that Wake Forest amasses over 443.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 10 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Blue Devils score 27 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Demon Deacons surrender.
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 34.9 more yards per game (472.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (437.4).
- In games that Duke picks up over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Duke
43.1
Avg. Points Scored
27
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
469.6
Avg. Total Yards
472.3
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
6
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
10