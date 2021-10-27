The Charlotte 49ers (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 17.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. A 73-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.6 points more than the 60.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 14.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Hilltoppers put up 12.5 more points per game (39.9) than the 49ers allow (27.4).

Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per matchup (444.6).

In games that Western Kentucky piles up more than 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (8).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The 49ers average 26.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers allow (33).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 33 points.

The 49ers rack up 51.3 fewer yards per game (397) than the Hilltoppers allow (448.3).

When Charlotte churns out more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Season Stats