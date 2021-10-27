Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 73-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 73 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.8, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 12.6 points more than the 60.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 14.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hilltoppers put up 12.5 more points per game (39.9) than the 49ers allow (27.4).
- Western Kentucky is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 98.3 more yards per game (542.9) than the 49ers allow per matchup (444.6).
- In games that Western Kentucky piles up more than 444.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 4-2-1 against the spread this year.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The 49ers average 26.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers allow (33).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 33 points.
- The 49ers rack up 51.3 fewer yards per game (397) than the Hilltoppers allow (448.3).
- When Charlotte churns out more than 448.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Charlotte
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
33
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
542.9
Avg. Total Yards
397
448.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
444.6
7
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
8