Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- In 85.7% of Iowa's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 36.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.6 points lower than the two team's combined 49.1 points per game average.
- The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 36.5 total in this contest.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 7.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Badgers rack up 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per contest (14.6).
- Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
- The Badgers collect 364.3 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 301.1 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.
- Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 301.1 yards.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (20).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- In Iowa's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Hawkeyes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This season the Hawkeyes put up 9.6 more points per game (28.0) than the Badgers allow (18.4).
- When Iowa records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up (223.0).
- When Iowa amasses more than 223.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Iowa
21.1
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
18.4
Avg. Points Allowed
14.6
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
223.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.1
17
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
20