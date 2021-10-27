The Wisconsin Badgers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field with the Heartland Trophy on the line on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 3 points in the game. An over/under of 36.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 36.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

In 85.7% of Iowa's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 36.5.

Saturday's over/under is 12.6 points lower than the two team's combined 49.1 points per game average.

The 33 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.5 fewer than the 36.5 total in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 7.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Badgers rack up 21.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Hawkeyes surrender per contest (14.6).

Wisconsin is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Badgers collect 364.3 yards per game, 63.2 more yards than the 301.1 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.

Wisconsin is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 301.1 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (20).

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Hawkeyes put up 9.6 more points per game (28.0) than the Badgers allow (18.4).

When Iowa records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 87.9 more yards per game (310.9) than the Badgers give up (223.0).

When Iowa amasses more than 223.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats