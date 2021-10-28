In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about A.J. Green and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Green's Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and the Green Bay Packers (6-1) take the field in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has contributed with 24 grabs for 406 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 35 times and puts up 58.0 receiving yards per game.

Green has been the target of 35 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.

Green (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Green totaled 111 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Packers, 66.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Green caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

Note: Green's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 229.9 yards per game the Packers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Green put together a 66-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches (22 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Green's stat line during his last three games includes nine grabs for 158 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 52.7 yards per game, and was targeted 11 times.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0% DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% Rondale Moore 31 13.9% 26 303 1 5 12.5%

