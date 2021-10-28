Publish date:
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has contributed with 24 grabs for 406 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 35 times and puts up 58.0 receiving yards per game.
- Green has been the target of 35 of his team's 223 passing attempts this season, or 15.7% of the target share.
- Green (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 49.8% passing plays and 50.2% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Green totaled 111 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Packers, 66.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Green caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 229.9 yards per game the Packers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Green put together a 66-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches (22 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
- Green's stat line during his last three games includes nine grabs for 158 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 52.7 yards per game, and was targeted 11 times.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
35
15.7%
24
406
3
8
20.0%
DeAndre Hopkins
47
21.1%
33
420
7
11
27.5%
Christian Kirk
36
16.1%
30
408
4
4
10.0%
Rondale Moore
31
13.9%
26
303
1
5
12.5%
Powered By Data Skrive