Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona

Author:

Aaron Jones has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Jones' Green Bay Packers (6-1) play the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has churned out a team-best 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 26 catches for 186 yards (26.6 per game) and four receiving TDs.
  • He has received 89 of his team's 172 carries this season (51.7%).
  • The Packers have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Jones' 36 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Jones ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Cardinals.
  • Jones will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (three).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Jones ran the ball six times for 19 yards.
  • He also caught five passes for 20 yards.
  • Jones has 198 rushing yards on 33 attempts (66.0 yards per carry) over his last three games.
  • He also has 13 catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

89

51.7%

404

2

24

72.7%

4.5

A.J. Dillon

52

30.2%

231

0

6

18.2%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

16

9.3%

44

2

3

9.1%

2.8

Kylin Hill

10

5.8%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive