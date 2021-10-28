Aaron Jones has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Jones' Green Bay Packers (6-1) play the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has churned out a team-best 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 26 catches for 186 yards (26.6 per game) and four receiving TDs.

He has received 89 of his team's 172 carries this season (51.7%).

The Packers have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Arizona

Jones' 36 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Jones ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Cardinals.

Jones will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (three).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Jones ran the ball six times for 19 yards.

He also caught five passes for 20 yards.

Jones has 198 rushing yards on 33 attempts (66.0 yards per carry) over his last three games.

He also has 13 catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 89 51.7% 404 2 24 72.7% 4.5 A.J. Dillon 52 30.2% 231 0 6 18.2% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 16 9.3% 44 2 3 9.1% 2.8 Kylin Hill 10 5.8% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

