Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has churned out a team-best 404 rushing yards (57.7 per game) with two touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 26 catches for 186 yards (26.6 per game) and four receiving TDs.
- He has received 89 of his team's 172 carries this season (51.7%).
- The Packers have run 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Jones' 36 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Jones ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Cardinals.
- Jones will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 115.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (three).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Jones ran the ball six times for 19 yards.
- He also caught five passes for 20 yards.
- Jones has 198 rushing yards on 33 attempts (66.0 yards per carry) over his last three games.
- He also has 13 catches for 60 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
89
51.7%
404
2
24
72.7%
4.5
A.J. Dillon
52
30.2%
231
0
6
18.2%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
16
9.3%
44
2
3
9.1%
2.8
Kylin Hill
10
5.8%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
