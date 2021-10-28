Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona

Author:

Before Aaron Rodgers hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (6-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) meet in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers leads Green Bay with 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (151-of-221) while throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 44 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.0% of the time.
  • Rodgers has attempted 36 of his 221 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Rodgers had 233 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 17.5 yards below his over/under for Thursday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Rodgers completed 77.1% of his passes for 274 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • He also added 17 yards on two carries, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Rodgers has thrown for 813 passing yards over his last three games (271.0 per game) and has a 73.2% completion percentage (71-of-97), throwing seven touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He also has 36 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

73

32.0%

52

744

3

10

26.3%

Aaron Jones

28

12.3%

26

186

4

8

21.1%

Allen Lazard

21

9.2%

15

184

2

5

13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive