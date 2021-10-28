Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Green Bay vs. Arizona
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers leads Green Bay with 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (151-of-221) while throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added 44 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.0% of the time.
- Rodgers has attempted 36 of his 221 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Rodgers had 233 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 17.5 yards below his over/under for Thursday.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cardinals.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Rodgers completed 77.1% of his passes for 274 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- He also added 17 yards on two carries, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Rodgers has thrown for 813 passing yards over his last three games (271.0 per game) and has a 73.2% completion percentage (71-of-97), throwing seven touchdown passes with one interception.
- He also has 36 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
73
32.0%
52
744
3
10
26.3%
Aaron Jones
28
12.3%
26
186
4
8
21.1%
Allen Lazard
21
9.2%
15
184
2
5
13.2%
