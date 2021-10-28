Before Aaron Rodgers hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (6-1) and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) meet in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers leads Green Bay with 1,710 passing yards (244.3 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage this year (151-of-221) while throwing 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 44 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.0% of the time.

Rodgers has attempted 36 of his 221 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Arizona

Rodgers had 233 passing yards in one matchup against the Cardinals, 17.5 yards below his over/under for Thursday.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cardinals.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 218.3 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Rodgers completed 77.1% of his passes for 274 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

He also added 17 yards on two carries, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Rodgers has thrown for 813 passing yards over his last three games (271.0 per game) and has a 73.2% completion percentage (71-of-97), throwing seven touchdown passes with one interception.

He also has 36 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 73 32.0% 52 744 3 10 26.3% Aaron Jones 28 12.3% 26 186 4 8 21.1% Allen Lazard 21 9.2% 15 184 2 5 13.2%

