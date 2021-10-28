The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 27-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The over/under is set at 57 points for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in three of seven games this season.

In 57.1% of UL Monroe's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.

The two teams combine to score 52.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 58.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.4 more than the 57 total in this contest.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 56.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is four points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 4-3-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 27 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 31.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Warhawks give up per matchup (34.4).

When Appalachian State puts up more than 34.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers average 456.1 yards per game, just 7.4 more than the 448.7 the Warhawks give up per contest.

When Appalachian State churns out more than 448.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Warhawks have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 27 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Warhawks score just 2.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (24).

When UL Monroe scores more than 24 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Warhawks collect 73.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (375).

The Warhawks have six giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats