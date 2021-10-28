Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cardinals vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.
- Thursday's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.1 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 13.3 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Thursday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 6-1-0 this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cardinals average 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers allow (20.9).
- When Arizona records more than 20.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.4).
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up more than 331.4 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Packers have forced (11).
Packers stats and trends
- In Green Bay's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Packers score 24.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Cardinals allow (16.3).
- When Green Bay puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals give up (316.7).
- Green Bay is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 316.7 yards.
- The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.
- At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
- In three home games this season, Arizona has hit the over once.
- Cardinals home games this season average 48.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
- This year in away games, Green Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- In four away games this season, Green Bay has hit the over once.
- The average total in Packers away games this season is 48.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
