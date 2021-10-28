The Arizona Cardinals (7-0), who have won seven games in a row, are 6.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers (6-1), winners of six straight, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in two games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 13.3 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Thursday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 6-1-0 this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cardinals average 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers allow (20.9).

When Arizona records more than 20.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 70.7 more yards per game (402.1) than the Packers give up per matchup (331.4).

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up more than 331.4 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Packers have forced (11).

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Packers score 24.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Cardinals allow (16.3).

When Green Bay puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Packers collect 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals give up (316.7).

Green Bay is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 316.7 yards.

The Packers have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

In three home games this season, Arizona has hit the over once.

Cardinals home games this season average 48.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

This year in away games, Green Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

In four away games this season, Green Bay has hit the over once.

The average total in Packers away games this season is 48.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

