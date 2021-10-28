Pac-12 rivals meet when the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State is favored by 15.5 points. The point total is 53.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Washington State and its opponents have combined to score more than 53 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 53 total in this contest.

Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 15.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year, the Sun Devils put up 6.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Cougars allow (25.1).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 25.1 points.

The Sun Devils average 432.3 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 391.4 the Cougars allow per contest.

In games that Arizona State churns out more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (15).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Cougars rack up 24.9 points per game, six more than the Sun Devils give up (18.9).

Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.9 points.

The Cougars collect 51.3 more yards per game (372.6) than the Sun Devils allow (321.3).

Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 321.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (11).

Season Stats