Publish date:
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more only once this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
- Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.0 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
- The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 4-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Tigers put up 35.4 points per game, 7.1 more than the Rebels allow per matchup (28.3).
- When Auburn records more than 28.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Tigers average 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per contest (422.0).
- When Auburn churns out more than 422.0 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Ole Miss has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- The Rebels score 41.9 points per game, 22.2 more than the Tigers give up (19.7).
- Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (342.0).
- Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses more than 342.0 yards.
- The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Ole Miss
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
41.9
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
541.1
342.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.0
5
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
12