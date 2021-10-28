Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense, take on the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is set at 66.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Auburn and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more only once this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.
  • Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.
  • The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.0 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .
  • The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Auburn is 4-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Tigers put up 35.4 points per game, 7.1 more than the Rebels allow per matchup (28.3).
  • When Auburn records more than 28.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Tigers average 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per contest (422.0).
  • When Auburn churns out more than 422.0 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
  • Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Ole Miss has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
  • The Rebels score 41.9 points per game, 22.2 more than the Tigers give up (19.7).
  • Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
  • The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (342.0).
  • Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses more than 342.0 yards.
  • The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

AuburnStatsOle Miss

35.4

Avg. Points Scored

41.9

19.7

Avg. Points Allowed

28.3

447.9

Avg. Total Yards

541.1

342.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422.0

5

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

12