The No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense, take on the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and their seventh-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is set at 66.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more only once this year.

So far this season, 50% of Ole Miss' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

Saturday's total is 11.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.0 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Tigers put up 35.4 points per game, 7.1 more than the Rebels allow per matchup (28.3).

When Auburn records more than 28.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers average 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per contest (422.0).

When Auburn churns out more than 422.0 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, seven fewer than the Rebels have forced (12).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Ole Miss has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Rebels score 41.9 points per game, 22.2 more than the Tigers give up (19.7).

Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.

The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (342.0).

Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team amasses more than 342.0 yards.

The Rebels have five giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Season Stats