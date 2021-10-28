The No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's 14th-ranked scoring offense, take on the Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and their ninth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bears are 3-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 61.5 points.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 18.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 12 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this season.

The Bears have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Bears average 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).

Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.6 points.

The Bears average 36.1 more yards per game (471) than the Longhorns give up per contest (434.9).

When Baylor totals over 434.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (11).

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Texas' games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

This season the Longhorns average 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).

When Texas scores more than 18.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Longhorns average 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow (335).

When Texas piles up over 335 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).

