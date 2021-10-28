Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 18.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.
- Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 12 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 5-2-0 this season.
- The Bears have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Bears average 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).
- Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 29.6 points.
- The Bears average 36.1 more yards per game (471) than the Longhorns give up per contest (434.9).
- When Baylor totals over 434.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (11).
Texas Stats and Trends
- In Texas' seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Texas' games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- This season the Longhorns average 22.9 more points per game (41.6) than the Bears surrender (18.7).
- When Texas scores more than 18.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Longhorns average 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow (335).
- When Texas piles up over 335 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over eight times, three fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
471
Avg. Total Yards
456.7
335
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
434.9
5
Giveaways
8
11
Takeaways
11