The Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup against the Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Colorado State's games have yet to go over 51.5 points this season.

Saturday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 60.4 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5 total in this game is 1.1 points above the 50.4 average total in Rams games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 9.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Rams give up (20.4).

Boise State is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.4 points.

The Broncos average 67.7 more yards per game (363.0) than the Rams give up per outing (295.3).

In games that Boise State amasses more than 295.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-2-0 this year.

The Rams have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rams average 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Broncos allow.

Colorado State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up 407.0 yards per game, only 0.4 fewer than the 407.4 the Broncos give up.

Colorado State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 407.4 yards.

This year the Rams have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (17).

