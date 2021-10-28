The Miami Dolphins (1-6) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs as they aim to end their six-game losing streak in a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. The game has a point total set at 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has five wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Bills covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Bills score 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins give up (29.6).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.

The Bills average just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (414.9).

When Buffalo piles up more than 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have nine takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

Miami's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Dolphins put up just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills allow (16.3).

Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Dolphins rack up 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills allow (270.2).

When Miami churns out over 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Dolphins have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Buffalo has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 13.5-point favorites or greater.

In three home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over once.

This season, Bills home games average 46.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.

In four road games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.