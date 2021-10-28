Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has five wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Bills covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bills score 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins give up (29.6).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.
- The Bills average just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5) than the Dolphins allow per matchup (414.9).
- When Buffalo piles up more than 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have five giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have nine takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Dolphins.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Dolphins put up just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills allow (16.3).
- Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Dolphins rack up 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills allow (270.2).
- When Miami churns out over 270.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- The Dolphins have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 16 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Buffalo has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
- At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 13.5-point favorites or greater.
- In three home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over once.
- This season, Bills home games average 46.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.
- In four road games this year, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.