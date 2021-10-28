The Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at UB Stadium. The point total is 51.5.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of seven times.

Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is three points fewer than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.2 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread two times this season.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Bulls rack up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons allow (28.9).

Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Bulls rack up 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons allow per outing (360.1).

Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 360.1 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Falcons have forced (12).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Bowling Green has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Falcons score 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls surrender (25.6).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.

The Falcons collect 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).

Season Stats