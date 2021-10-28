Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points five of seven times.
- Bowling Green and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is three points fewer than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Bulls games this season feature an average total of 57.2 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread two times this season.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Bulls rack up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons allow (28.9).
- Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.9 points.
- The Bulls rack up 55 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons allow per outing (360.1).
- Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 360.1 yards.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Falcons have forced (12).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- In Bowling Green's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Bowling Green has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Falcons score 19.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer than the Bulls surrender (25.6).
- Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.
- The Falcons collect 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
25.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
415.1
Avg. Total Yards
314.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.1
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12