Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. This matchup has an over/under of 63.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in a game this year.
  • Virginia's games have gone over 63.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 63.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 48.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .
  • The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • BYU is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • BYU's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Cougars average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers allow (26.4).
  • When BYU scores more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cougars rack up 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6), than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (432.8).
  • In games that BYU piles up more than 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
  • Virginia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cavaliers score 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars give up (22.5).
  • Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cavaliers collect 539.5 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 386.4 the Cougars allow.
  • Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 386.4 yards.
  • This year the Cavaliers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (12).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

BYUStatsVirginia

26.0

Avg. Points Scored

37.6

22.5

Avg. Points Allowed

26.4

401.6

Avg. Total Yards

539.5

386.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

432.8

7

Giveaways

10

12

Takeaways

9