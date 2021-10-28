The No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. This matchup has an over/under of 63.5 points.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in a game this year.

Virginia's games have gone over 63.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .

The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Cougars average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers allow (26.4).

When BYU scores more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6), than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (432.8).

In games that BYU piles up more than 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cavaliers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers score 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars give up (22.5).

Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Cavaliers collect 539.5 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 386.4 the Cougars allow.

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 386.4 yards.

This year the Cavaliers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (12).

Season Stats