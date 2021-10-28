Publish date:
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points in a game this year.
- Virginia's games have gone over 63.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63.5 .
- The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- BYU's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Cougars average just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers allow (26.4).
- When BYU scores more than 26.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6), than the Cavaliers give up per matchup (432.8).
- In games that BYU piles up more than 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cavaliers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers score 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars give up (22.5).
- Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 539.5 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 386.4 the Cougars allow.
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 386.4 yards.
- This year the Cavaliers have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Virginia
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
37.6
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
401.6
Avg. Total Yards
539.5
386.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.8
7
Giveaways
10
12
Takeaways
9