Christian Kirk will have several player props available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) meet the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has put together a 408-yard season on 30 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 58.3 receiving yards.

Kirk has been the target of 16.1% (36 total) of his team's 223 passing attempts this season.

Kirk (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Kirk collected 54 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 10.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Packers.

The Packers are giving up 229.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Kirk caught four passes for 50 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Kirk's stat line over his last three games shows 14 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 54.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 18 times.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0% Rondale Moore 31 13.9% 26 303 1 5 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive