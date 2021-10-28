Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has put together a 408-yard season on 30 catches with four touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 58.3 receiving yards.
- Kirk has been the target of 16.1% (36 total) of his team's 223 passing attempts this season.
- Kirk (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Kirk collected 54 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 10.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Packers.
- The Packers are giving up 229.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Kirk caught four passes for 50 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Kirk's stat line over his last three games shows 14 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 54.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 18 times.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
36
16.1%
30
408
4
4
10.0%
DeAndre Hopkins
47
21.1%
33
420
7
11
27.5%
A.J. Green
35
15.7%
24
406
3
8
20.0%
Rondale Moore
31
13.9%
26
303
1
5
12.5%
