Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Tulane's games have gone over 62 points in six of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 11 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 56.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 25 points or more (in three chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per outing the Green Wave allow.
- Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.
- The Bearcats collect 420 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 493.9 the Green Wave allow per matchup.
- In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 493.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Tulane has two wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave have been underdogs by 25 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Tulane's games this season have gone over the point total in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Green Wave score 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats give up (14.6).
- When Tulane puts up more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- The Green Wave average 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (296.4).
- Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team piles up more than 296.4 yards.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulane
41.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.9
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
420
Avg. Total Yards
402.9
296.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
493.9
9
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
7