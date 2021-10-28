The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) are 25-point favorites when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Yulman Stadium. The over/under is 62 in this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in three of seven games this season.

Tulane's games have gone over 62 points in six of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 11 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points above the 56.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 51.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 25 points or more (in three chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bearcats score 41.1 points per game, comparable to the 42.3 per outing the Green Wave allow.

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.

The Bearcats collect 420 yards per game, 73.9 fewer yards than the 493.9 the Green Wave allow per matchup.

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 493.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tulane has two wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been underdogs by 25 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Tulane's games this season have gone over the point total in 85.7% of its opportunities (six times in seven games with a set point total).

This year the Green Wave score 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats give up (14.6).

When Tulane puts up more than 14.6 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Green Wave average 106.5 more yards per game (402.9) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (296.4).

Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall when the team piles up more than 296.4 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 16 times, three fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats