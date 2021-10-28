Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bengals vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of New York's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 47.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.0 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
- Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.1 points below the 43.6 points per game average total in Jets games this season.
Bengals stats and trends
- In Cincinnati's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Bengals put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Jets surrender (29.2).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.2 points.
- The Bengals collect 32.9 fewer yards per game (369.6), than the Jets allow per contest (402.5).
- In games that Cincinnati totals more than 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Jets.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- New York's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Jets average 13.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Bengals give up (18.3).
- New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.
- The Jets collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals allow (339.9).
- This season the Jets have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- This season, Jets home games average 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
- In away games, Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.
- This year, in four away games, Cincinnati has hit the over once.
- Bengals away games this season average 45.0 total points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.