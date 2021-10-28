The New York Jets (1-5) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2). This game has an over/under of 42.5 points.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of New York's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 47.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.0 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 1.1 points below the 43.6 points per game average total in Jets games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Bengals put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (27.0) than the Jets surrender (29.2).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.2 points.

The Bengals collect 32.9 fewer yards per game (369.6), than the Jets allow per contest (402.5).

In games that Cincinnati totals more than 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (9 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

New York's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Jets average 13.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Bengals give up (18.3).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Jets collect 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals allow (339.9).

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 12 times, six more than the Bengals' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Jets home games average 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

In away games, Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall.

This year, in four away games, Cincinnati has hit the over once.

Bengals away games this season average 45.0 total points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

