Publish date:
Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just two times this year.
- Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in six of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 11.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- So far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (20) than the Seminoles allow (26.4).
- The Tigers average 321.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 388.9 the Seminoles give up per contest.
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 388.9 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- In Florida State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Florida State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Seminoles score 31.3 points per game, 16.7 more than the Tigers surrender (14.6).
- Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
- The Seminoles collect 75.8 more yards per game (413.4) than the Tigers allow per outing (337.6).
- When Florida State totals over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Florida State
20
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
321.3
Avg. Total Yards
413.4
337.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.9
8
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9