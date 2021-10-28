Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Clemson vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

ACC foes square off when the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

  • Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just two times this year.
  • Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in six of seven games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 11.2 more than the set total in this contest.
  • So far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Clemson's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • This year, the Tigers rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (20) than the Seminoles allow (26.4).
  • The Tigers average 321.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 388.9 the Seminoles give up per contest.
  • Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 388.9 yards.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).
  • In Florida State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • Florida State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Seminoles score 31.3 points per game, 16.7 more than the Tigers surrender (14.6).
  • Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.
  • The Seminoles collect 75.8 more yards per game (413.4) than the Tigers allow per outing (337.6).
  • When Florida State totals over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats

ClemsonStatsFlorida State

20

Avg. Points Scored

31.3

14.6

Avg. Points Allowed

26.4

321.3

Avg. Total Yards

413.4

337.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

388.9

8

Giveaways

14

9

Takeaways

9