ACC foes square off when the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Clemson is favored by 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 points for the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just two times this year.

Florida State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.2, 1.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 11.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this year Clemson is winless against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over one time in seven opportunities (14.3%).

This year, the Tigers rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (20) than the Seminoles allow (26.4).

The Tigers average 321.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 388.9 the Seminoles give up per contest.

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 388.9 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Seminoles have forced (9).

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Seminoles score 31.3 points per game, 16.7 more than the Tigers surrender (14.6).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Seminoles collect 75.8 more yards per game (413.4) than the Tigers allow per outing (337.6).

When Florida State totals over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats