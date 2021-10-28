Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Browns vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Pittsburgh's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 44.2 points per game average.
- The 45.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.1 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
- Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.0 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Browns score just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers surrender (22.0).
- When Cleveland scores more than 22.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns collect 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers allow per outing (352.3).
- In games that Cleveland totals over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Steelers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Steelers average 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).
- The Steelers collect 28.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns give up (295.6).
- In games that Pittsburgh amasses over 295.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
- The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- In four home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- This season, Browns home games average 45.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
