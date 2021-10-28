The Cleveland Browns (4-3) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) in an AFC North matchup on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game's point total is set at 42.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Pittsburgh's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 44.2 points per game average.

The 45.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.1 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.0 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Browns score just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers surrender (22.0).

When Cleveland scores more than 22.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns collect 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers allow per outing (352.3).

In games that Cleveland totals over 352.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has covered the spread two times this year.

The Steelers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Steelers average 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).

The Steelers collect 28.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns give up (295.6).

In games that Pittsburgh amasses over 295.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In four home games this year, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

This season, Browns home games average 45.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.