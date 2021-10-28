Publish date:
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to go over the current 51.5-point total in all six games this season.
- Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in one game this season.
- Thursday's total is 19.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 36.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Thursday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more so far this season.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Chanticleers score 45.7 points per game, 26.1 more than the Trojans give up per matchup (19.6).
- When Coastal Carolina records more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Chanticleers rack up 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per matchup (285.9).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 285.9 yards.
- This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, 14 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).
Troy Stats and Trends
- So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
- Troy's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Trojans rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers give up (17.1).
- Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.1 points.
- The Trojans rack up 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers allow per matchup (323.7).
- In games that Troy churns out more than 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|Troy
45.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.3
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.6
522.9
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
323.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.9
3
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
17