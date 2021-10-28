The No. 24 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 12th-ranked run offense will take the field against the Troy Trojans (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the 13th-ranked rush defense on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Chanticleers are heavily favored by 17.5 points in the outing. The total for this matchup has been set at 51.5 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to go over the current 51.5-point total in all six games this season.

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in one game this season.

Thursday's total is 19.5 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.7 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Chanticleers score 45.7 points per game, 26.1 more than the Trojans give up per matchup (19.6).

When Coastal Carolina records more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 237.0 more yards per game (522.9) than the Trojans give up per matchup (285.9).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 285.9 yards.

This year, the Chanticleers have three turnovers, 14 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).

Troy Stats and Trends

So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.

Troy's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Trojans rack up 8.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers give up (17.1).

Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.1 points.

The Trojans rack up 30.9 more yards per game (354.6) than the Chanticleers allow per matchup (323.7).

In games that Troy churns out more than 323.7 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (4).

Season Stats