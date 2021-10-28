The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) are favored by 1.5 points as they fight to keep their five-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The contest's over/under is 55.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 52.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is unbeaten against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

Dallas has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in six games with a set point total).

The Cowboys average 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings surrender per matchup (22.8).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 460.8 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 358.3 the Vikings allow per outing.

Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 358.3 yards.

The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-3-0 this season.

The Vikings have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up just 0.2 more points per game (24.5) than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).

Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Vikings rack up 33.0 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys give up (381.2).

In games that Minnesota amasses over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, nine fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three home games, Minnesota has not hit the over.

Vikings home games this season average 51.7 total points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

This season in away games, Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In three road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).

Powered by Data Skrive.