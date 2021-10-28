Publish date:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cowboys vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of six games (83.3%) this season.
- Minnesota's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's total is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 52.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas is unbeaten against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those games.
- Dallas has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in six games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys average 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings surrender per matchup (22.8).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 460.8 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 358.3 the Vikings allow per outing.
- Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 358.3 yards.
- The Cowboys have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Vikings.
Vikings stats and trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Vikings have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Vikings put up just 0.2 more points per game (24.5) than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).
- Minnesota is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Vikings rack up 33.0 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys give up (381.2).
- In games that Minnesota amasses over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, nine fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
Home and road insights
- Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- This season, in three home games, Minnesota has not hit the over.
- Vikings home games this season average 51.7 total points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
- This season in away games, Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- In three road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.
- This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (55).
