October 28, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Arizona vs. Green Bay

DeAndre Hopkins will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) take on the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins has grabbed 33 passes for a team-high 420 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 60.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.1% of the 223 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.
  • Hopkins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Hopkins had 58 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 3.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (61.5).
  • Hopkins caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 229.9 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Hopkins was targeted nine times, totaling 53 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hopkins has also chipped in with 16 grabs for 195 yards and four touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 65.0 receiving yards per game.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

47

21.1%

33

420

7

11

27.5%

Christian Kirk

36

16.1%

30

408

4

4

10.0%

A.J. Green

35

15.7%

24

406

3

8

20.0%

Rondale Moore

31

13.9%

26

303

1

5

12.5%

