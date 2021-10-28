DeAndre Hopkins will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) take on the Green Bay Packers (6-1) in Week 8 at State Farm Stadium.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins has grabbed 33 passes for a team-high 420 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 60.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.1% of the 223 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.

Hopkins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.5% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.8% of the time while running the football 50.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Hopkins had 58 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 3.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (61.5).

Hopkins caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 229.9 yards per game through the air.

At 2.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Hopkins was targeted nine times, totaling 53 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Hopkins has also chipped in with 16 grabs for 195 yards and four touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 65.0 receiving yards per game.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 47 21.1% 33 420 7 11 27.5% Christian Kirk 36 16.1% 30 408 4 4 10.0% A.J. Green 35 15.7% 24 406 3 8 20.0% Rondale Moore 31 13.9% 26 303 1 5 12.5%

