The Denver Broncos (3-4) host the Washington Football Team (2-5) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 31, 2021. The game has an over/under of 44.5 points.

Odds for Broncos vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points only two times this season.

Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 40.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.1 points per game, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Broncos average 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).

The Broncos collect 347.6 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Football Team allow per contest.

Denver is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 406.0 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).

Washington stats and trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

Washington's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Football Team put up just 2.8 more points per game (20.9) than the Broncos surrender (18.1).

When Washington puts up more than 18.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team rack up 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow (323.4).

When Washington amasses over 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.

In three home games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.

This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Washington is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

Washington has hit the over twice in three road games this season.

This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

