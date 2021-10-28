Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Broncos vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Denver has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points only two times this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 40.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 48.1 points per game, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Broncos stats and trends
- In Denver's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Denver's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Broncos average 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).
- The Broncos collect 347.6 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Football Team allow per contest.
- Denver is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 406.0 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).
Washington stats and trends
- So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Football Team put up just 2.8 more points per game (20.9) than the Broncos surrender (18.1).
- When Washington puts up more than 18.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Football Team rack up 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow (323.4).
- When Washington amasses over 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- In three home games this year, Denver has gone over the total once.
- This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- Washington is 1-2 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
- Washington has hit the over twice in three road games this season.
- This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
