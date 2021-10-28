Oddsmakers heavily favor the East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is favored by 10 points. The game's over/under is 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for East Carolina vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Thursday's total is 3.9 points higher than the combined 52.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.7 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Thursday's total.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Bulls games this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Pirates rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Bulls surrender (32.3).

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.3 points.

The Pirates rack up 418.9 yards per game, 44.4 fewer yards than the 463.3 the Bulls allow per contest.

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 463.3 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in four chances).

South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bulls put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Pirates give up (28.4).

When South Florida puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulls collect 79.3 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Pirates give up (430.0).

The Bulls have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats