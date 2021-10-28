The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at FAU Stadium. UTEP is an 11-point underdog. The point total is set at 47.5.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over 47.5 points three of seven times.

UTEP's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.5 points per game, eight more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Owls average 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners surrender (19.3).

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Owls average 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per matchup.

Florida Atlantic is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 298 yards.

The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Miners score 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls give up (21).

When UTEP puts up more than 21 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Miners collect only 15.1 more yards per game (387.7) than the Owls allow per contest (372.6).

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 372.6 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats