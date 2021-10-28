Publish date:
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic's games this season have gone over 47.5 points three of seven times.
- UTEP's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 55.5 points per game, eight more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- Owls games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.8 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11 points or more.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Owls average 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners surrender (19.3).
- Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.3 points.
- The Owls average 440.3 yards per game, 142.3 more yards than the 298 the Miners give up per matchup.
- Florida Atlantic is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 298 yards.
- The Owls have 11 giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Miners score 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls give up (21).
- When UTEP puts up more than 21 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Miners collect only 15.1 more yards per game (387.7) than the Owls allow per contest (372.6).
- UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 372.6 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|UTEP
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
21
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
440.3
Avg. Total Yards
387.7
372.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
13