Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
- In 57.1% of Florida's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- Saturday's total is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.
- The 27.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48, three points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
- The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 5-2-0 this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 14 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators give up (21.1).
- Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators give up per contest (335.4).
- When Georgia churns out more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year the Gators rack up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
- When Florida scores more than 6.6 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Gators average 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up (209.1).
- In games that Florida amasses more than 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Gators have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Florida
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
501.7
209.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.4
7
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
6