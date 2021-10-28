Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30 will see the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 14 points in the game. This matchup has an over/under of 51 points.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
  • In 57.1% of Florida's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • Saturday's total is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.
  • The 27.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.3 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 48, three points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
  • The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Georgia is 5-2-0 this year.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 14 points or more.
  • Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators give up (21.1).
  • Georgia is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs rack up 94.7 more yards per game (430.1) than the Gators give up per contest (335.4).
  • When Georgia churns out more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (6).
  • Florida has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Gators covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
  • Florida's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year the Gators rack up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
  • When Florida scores more than 6.6 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Gators average 292.6 more yards per game (501.7) than the Bulldogs give up (209.1).
  • In games that Florida amasses more than 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year the Gators have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (10).
Season Stats

GeorgiaStatsFlorida

38.4

Avg. Points Scored

34.4

6.6

Avg. Points Allowed

21.1

430.1

Avg. Total Yards

501.7

209.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

335.4

7

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

6