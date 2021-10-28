A pair of the nation's strongest rushing attacks square off when the Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) bring college football's 16th-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 10 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Panthers are 6.5-point favorites. The game's point total is set at 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in four of seven games this season.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 10.3 points lower than the 66.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 57.1, 1.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Panthers rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Eagles give up (33.9).

The Panthers collect 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles give up per contest (495.3).

In games that Georgia State totals over 495.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Eagles rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Panthers surrender (32.4).

The Eagles collect 54.3 fewer yards per game (359.6) than the Panthers allow (413.9).

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 413.9 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats