The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech's games this season have gone over 55.5 points five of seven times.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.8 points per game, 1.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 52 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.7, 3.2 points more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 2.9 points higher than the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Yellow Jackets score seven more points per game (30.1) than the Hokies allow (23.1).

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 426.6 yards per game, 45 more yards than the 381.6 the Hokies allow per matchup.

When Georgia Tech totals over 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (8).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year the Hokies average 5.2 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow (28.9).

Virginia Tech is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 28.9 points.

The Hokies rack up 329.7 yards per game, 89 fewer yards than the 418.7 the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times, two fewer times than the Yellow Jackets have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats